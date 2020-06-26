MARK WILLIAM SAUER SALUDA, SOUTH CAROLINA - Mark W. Sauer went to be with the Lord June 20, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born October 10, 1953 in Shiner, Texas to Marvin W. and Katherine A. Schultz Sauer. Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his nephews; Kenny Haschke, Clint Haschke, Greg Blank, Darin Blank, and grand-nephews Kyle Haschke, and Trenton Blank. Mark was preceded in death by his father Marvin W. Sauer. He is survived by his wife of 23 years Madelyn Sauer; mother, Katherine Ann Schultz Sauer of Pearl, Texas; sisters Catherine Gwen Hillyard and husband Clifton of Pearl; Sharon Ann Wilborn and husband Larry of Port Lavaca and Karen Marie Smith and husband Curtis "Leroy" of Port O'Connor; sons Matthew Wayne Rike and wife Julia of Spring, Texas and Lucas John Rike of San Angelo, Texas; grandchildren Madison Nichole Rike, Chloe Sue Rike, Chandler John Rike and Matthew Nicholas Rike. Mark was raised in Port Lavaca, Texas. He retired from Dow Chemical Company where he worked as a project manager. In his spare time he liked tinkering in his shop, but playing his guitar and singing with and for his family, and fishing was what really made him happiest. He liked writing music and making up silly songs to make his mother and sisters laugh. Mark seemed to always be helpful to his family and his many friends; physically, emotionally,and financially. Mark was not a perfect man, no man is, but was a good son, brother, father and grandfather. He was loving and thoughtful.He was a good friend, and a kindly neighbor to those near him. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
