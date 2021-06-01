Mark Stephen Simcik
Mark Stephen Simcik
VICTORIA — Mark Stephen Simcik entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the age of 63. He was born on February 25,1958, in Victoria, Texas to Jimmy and Theresa Simcik.
Mark is survived by his wife Deborah Simcik, his children Aaron Simcik and wife Lauren, and Ethan Simcik, his mother Theresa Simcik, sisters Debbie (Paul) Mladenka , Paula Owen, Mary (Keith) Bitterly , brother John Simcik, grandchildren Scarlett, Violet, and Finley, and eight nephews and three nieces.
Mark is preceded in death by his father Jimmy Simcik.
Mark loved God, loved people and showing God’s love to people. He loved music and playing guitar. As a faithful member of Sonrise Worship Center Church in Victoria, Texas, he led worship for 30 plus years with Danny Goyen. He was a teacher, preacher and coach. He coached baseball and basketball with his assistant coaches Rob Babcock, Richard Ratliff and Paul Linden. He was a mentor to at least 50 young men for 15 years. Mark worked as a draftsman, Project Manager and Detailer for Draftco, Myrex, and Bludau Fabrications.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church 301 N. Glass St Victoria, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 301 N. Glass St with Steven Gonzales and Landry Rose officiating. To leave a comforting message or a fond memory Please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net

