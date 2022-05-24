Mark Sterling Sager
Mark Sterling Sager
CUERO — Mark Sterling Sager, 65, of Cuero passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born August 27, 1956 in Cuero to Fred and Marjorie Sager. He married Vivian Louise Mrosko on April 16, 2016 in Cuero. He worked as an analyzer technician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising cattle. He is survived by his wife, Vivian; son, David (Meagan) Michael Sager Sr.; sisters, Janet Lynn Dungan, Linda Jane Price; brothers, Fred (Lynn) Milford Sager Jr.; grandchildren, David Sager Jr., Austin Fry, Alyssa Fry, Dylan and Dalton Lang. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 26, 2021, 9 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Arneckeville with Funeral Services to follow at 10 AM with Pastor Kara Hairell-Speed officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Pallbearers include David Sager, Austin Fry, Dylan Lang, Dalton Lang, Derek Lang and Chris Sager. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

