Mark Steven Metzler
SEADRIFT — Mark Steven Metzler, 69, of Seadrift, Texas got his wings on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hospice of South Texas in Victoria, Texas. Mark fought a long battle with dementia which ultimately took his life way too early.
Mark was born on August 17,1951 in Victoria, Texas. He was the son of Melbourne B. and Ruth June (Moore) Metzler. He spent his childhood in Bloomington, Texas where he graduated from Bloomington High School in 1969. He was an avid athlete and played all sports. His favorite events were high jump and hurdles in track. He attended Victoria College and drove a school bus to support himself, sharing an apartment with a dear friend, Paul Martin. Mark joined Union Carbide in July, 1973 where he held roles as insulator, pipe fitter (projects gang and Poly F), maintenance planner and chemical plant operator in the ethylene oxide unit. He retired in August, 2005.
Mark was an exceptional outdoorsman. He shot skeet in double AA class and bowhunted elk in Colorado and Nilgai antelope in South Texas. He was passionate about bird hunting for dove and fishing in the bays around Seadrift for trout and redfish. He trained English pointers and Labrador retrievers for bird hunting. He was so skilled, he made everything look easy and enjoyed sharing his talent with friends and family. His favorite time outdoors was spent at the Port O’Connor cabin he shared with friends and rebuilt with Curtis Martin after a hurricane. He always said being there made a day last forever. His favorite month was October because the flounder are running, and he loved to gig flounder from the boat at night.
Mark loved country western music and dances, stopping only long enough to wipe his forehead with the handkerchief he always carried in his back pocket. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing the old tunes from Bob Wills, Willie Nelson and others. He loved to tell a funny joke and delivered the punchline with a twinkle in his eye and a smile under his mustache.
Mark loved to visit friends and when anyone needed help, he was the first one to get there and the last one to leave. He kept spare tires in his shop and watched for anyone who might have a flat near the house. On many occasions, he would change a tire for folks, getting them safely down the road.
Mark married Cheryl Martenson in November, 1981 and is survived by her, his children Meaghan (Robert) Neill, Burt (Kelley) Metzler, Leanne (Jerome) Landreneau, 8 grandchildren and sister, Diana (Dave) McKay.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Calhoun County Humane Society.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Police chief finalists head to Victoria for meet-and-greet, interviews (7)
- VISD gets almost million in grant money for campus improvement, more to follow (6)
- Letter: 'Uninformed voters' is voters biggest fear (6)
- What you need to know to vote by mail in the Crossroads (5)
- Letter: Statue has served its purpose, time for the soldier to retire (4)
- UPDATED: Victoria West cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19 (4)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 2 (3)
- Cloud, Lankford introduce bill to prevent medicaid funds from supporting abortion-providers (3)
- Letter from the managing editor (3)
- Don't Worry be Happy (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.