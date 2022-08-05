MARLA JOY DVORAK WELLS

She was born February 25, 1954 to Bill and Cora Bell (Rusty) Fouts Dvorak in Camp Stewart, Georgia. She is also survived by her loving mother Rusty, brother Paul Wayne Dvorak and wife Betsy, and dear to her heart are her step-brothers Ronald Dvorak and wife Gigi, and Ray Dvorak and wife Susan. She is preceded in death by her stepbrother Gary Dvorak (Kathy).
Marla had many others in her life that brought her happiness beyond measure. Lifelong friends Kathy Cooper, Lu Matzke, Jane Matzke, Madalyn Heger, Judy Sefcik, Cheryl Yockey, Cecil Polasek, Lynda Shrader, Judi Zippiere, Janice Riedel, and Gaye Long have been there through it all. Her loving sister in laws Tracy Wells, Linda Wells, and Donna Wells all share countless memories, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home Saturday August 6, 2022 from 2-5p.m. for family, friends, and loved ones with private services at a later time for immediate family. Flowers and letters of support can be sent to 406 Masters Dr., Victoria, Texas 77904.
