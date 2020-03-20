MARLENE ARCHANGEL PORT LAVACA - Marlene Archangel 87, of Port Lavaca, Visitation - Sat., Mar. 21, 2020 at 12:30pm with Service at 1pm at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 811 S. Virginia St. in Pt Lavaca. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery, 624 S. Trinity St. in Pt Lavaca. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Congressman explains vote on coronavirus bill (9)
- Victoria officials advise business-as-usual practices for most Victoria residents (6)
- Guest column: By staying true to medicine and science, we will survive this pandemic (5)
- Multi-billion dollar virus support bill passed; Cloud votes no (5)
- First case of COVID-19 confirmed in DeWitt County (3)
- Victoria programs canceled as Trump discourages groups of more than 10 people (w/video) (3)
- Guest column: Local governments must be broken of their addiction to debt (2)
- Syndicated Column: The other virus to fear (2)
- VISD needs more transparency (2)
- Guest column: As coronavirus spreads, Trump showing how unfit he is to lead (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
Online Poll
Are you avoiding crowds of 10 or more?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.