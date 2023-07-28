Marlene Eason Phillips
VICTORIA — Marlene Reid Eason Phillips went home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2023 at the age of 85. Marlene was born February 20, 1938, in Selma, North Carolina to the late Albert and Martha Eason. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Eason.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harold Phillips; sister-in-law, Peggy Eason of Raleigh, North Carolina; daughter, Marcy and husband, Carl; daughter, Jenifer and husband, Drew; daughter, Karen and husband, Mike; and her beloved nine grandchildren, Madeline Dase, Aaron Dase, Hannah Gillen (husband, Bailey), Karla Cook, Monica Cook, Evan Picchioni, Jasper Picchioni, Matthew Tilton and John Tilton.
Marlene graduated from Selma High School in North Carolina in 1956 and attended East Carolina University where she studied business. Marlene married Harold Eugene Phillips on June 8, 1958 in Selma, North Carolina at Selma Baptist Church, surrounded by family and friends.
Military life began when Harold and Marlene moved to Fort Benning, GA, in February 1959 and he entered the Army. Marlene loved being an Army Wife and enjoyed being stationed twice overseas in Germany during his 25 years of service. While residing in Germany, they traveled to many different countries as a family, making lasting memories. Marlene was also a member of the Officer’s Wives Organization, and attended many military balls and special events through the years with her husband.
Marlene’s life was centered on faith, family, and friends. Her deep faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was evident to all by how she lived and loved. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and Nana. She was happiest when she had all her family together and could cook great meals for everyone. She treasured her nine grandchildren and was looking forward to becoming a great-grandmother, with her first great grandbaby on the way. She cherished her family and prayed diligently for each loved one.
Marlene was always active in her church and participated in choral groups, church choir, and bible studies. Music was a great love in her life that she passed on to her children through singing and piano playing. She also was an avid reader throughout her life and at all times had a stack of books she was currently reading.
Marlene was a dedicated and valued employee with the Briggs Fordyce Organization in Victoria, Texas for 20 years. She was a sweet lady with southern charm, showing great love and genuine friendship to many neighbors and friends. Marlene and Harold were one of ten couples who church-planted Parkway Baptist Church in Victoria, Texas in 1990. They have been blessed to see the church grow and flourish, spreading the gospel and sharing Christs’ love with all. Marlene’s heart for Jesus was evident in the way she loved and lived.
The visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 2-3 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a Celebration of Life immediately following at 3 PM.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
