MARLENE JANICE POLKA VICTORIA - Marlene Janice Polka, 87, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Marlene, an only child, was born in Victoria to the late Wilbur Charles and Pearl Lucchese Polka, on April 10, 1932. She graduated from the University of The Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas, where she earned her degree in Social Work. She was a retired Social Worker from Harris County Hospital in Houston, Texas. Marlene was the granddaughter of the late Joseph and Anna Lucchese. Her grandfather, Joseph, was the founder of Lucchese Boots. In addition to her parents and grandparents, Marlene is preceded in death by her cousins, Josephine Knowles, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Alren Emerson, of Yoakum, Texas. Marlene is survived by her cousins, Genevieve Stephens of Atlanta, Georgia, Mary Lucchese of Rome, Georgia, and J'Nell Johnson of Fort Worth, Texas. She was an avid reader and book collector, and a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in downtown Victoria. In addition, Marlene was devoted to Opera, and a Houston Grand Opera subscriber for many years. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m., all at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, interment immediately following at Catholic Cemetery #3, with Father Kristopher Fuchs officiating. The family would like to send a special thanks to Alma Partida, Susan Gill, Jenna Coronado, Clarissa Garza, Diolanda Morales, Tyesha King, Dorothy Ross, Brenda Ross, Tara Cantu, and New Century Hospice. Memorials may be given in her honor to St. Mary's Catholic Church, or to the charity of donor's choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
