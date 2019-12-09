MARLIN KUENSTLER YOAKUM - Marlin Ray Kuenstler, 78, entered into Heaven on December 7, 2019. He was born in his parent's home near Pilot Grove and started his education at Sweet Home School and later graduating from St. Joseph's High School. He earned his Associates Degree from Victoria College and his Bachelor's Degree from St. Edward's University. In 1962 Marlin married Agnes Pesek. They spent 57 years together and were blessed with two children, Bernadine and Douglas. Marlin worked for over 40 years at Tandy Brands in Yoakum, first in their data processing center and then serving as Comptroller. He was very active in the local community, serving on the St. Joseph's Parish Council, St. Joseph's School Board, the Yoakum Jaycees, the Yoakum Hospital District Board, the Pilot Grove Cemetery Committee, and the Yoakum Volunteer Fire Department. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time raising cattle on the original family homestead ranch near Sweet Home. He is survived by his wife Agnes Kuenstler of Yoakum; daughter Bernadine Eledge and husband Robert of Magnolia; son Douglas Kuenstler and wife Gina of Austin; grandchildren, Celene Eledge and fiance' Bret Monakino, Cameron Eledge and Logan, Micaela, and Myah Kuenstler; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Kuenstler and wife Carolyn of Austin. Marlin is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Finis Kuenstler. Visitation 3 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Anthony Pesek officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are Cameron Eledge, Logan Kuenstler, Brian Kuenstler, Jamie Voelkel, Darryl Pesek, Robert Rother, Donnie Belicek and Jeff Pesek. Honorary pallbearers are the current and retired members of the Yoakum Volunteer Fire Dept. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, American Cancer Society or charity of Donor's Choice. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
