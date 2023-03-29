Martha Ann Hornstein
VICTORIA — Martha Ann Hornstein, 72, of Victoria passed away March 26, 2023. She was born January 6, 1951 in Sinton to Ben and Betty Huey Wagner. She was a homemaker and a Lutheran. She loved her family, grandchildren, and her dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Hornstein; daughters, Tracy Hermes (Dennis) and Stefanie Tumlinson (Shawn); son, Kenneth Karnei Jr. (Angela); and grandchildren, Mallory Hermes, Brayden Tumlinson, Brandon Tumlinson, and Brenham Tumlinson, Amber Mendoza (Nathen) and Emma Hernandez.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Karnei; parents; and grandson, Lain Hermes.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood with Pastor Chip Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers are Kenneth Karnei Jr., Dennis Hermes, Shawn Tumlinson, Brayden Tumlinson, Brandon Tumlinson, and Brenham Tumlinson. Honorary Pallbearers are Lain Hermes and Randall Depine.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.