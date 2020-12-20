Martha Ann Storz
EDNA — Martha Ann Storz of Edna, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in Edna, Texas on November 30, 1935, to the late John Hubert and Iva Ada Vickers Kennedy.
Martha was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Edna. She served on the funeral committee and taught Sunday school. Martha was a member of the Home Demonstration Club where she helped throughout the community in various ways. She was an accomplished seamstress and made many garments for the ones she loved. She took pleasure in crochet. She loved playing Bunco and cards with her friends. Martha lived a long happy life with her family by her side.
Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and very dear friend who will forever be missed.
Martha is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Franklin Eugene Storz; children, Jerry W. Storz and his wife Natalie, Lesa A, Janica and her husband Jon Travis, and Donna Sue Wells and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Jennifer Ellis, Heather Jennings, Clarissa Langdon, Jock Powers, Sarah Hudson, Diana Kelley, Traci Vance, and William Wells; and great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents; sisters, Wanda Lea Norris and Joyce Janak; brothers, Kyle Kennedy and J.W. Kennedy.
For the safety of our family and friends during this pandemic, there will only be a private graveside service for Martha’s immediate family in the Red Bluff Cemetery of Lolita.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Martha’s name to First Baptist Church of Edna, P.O. Box 417, Edna, Texas 77957.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
