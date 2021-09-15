Martha Cecil Kassner
Martha Cecil Kassner
VICTORIA — Martha Cecil Kassner, 91, passed away from complications of a stroke on September 8, 2021. Martha was born March 16, 1930 in Bennington, OK to the late James H. and Ruth Stallings Cecil. Martha was active in her congregation and a loyal servant of her God Jehovah for over 70 years. She was known by her family as the “best mom and mother-in-law”. Also, many in the community knew her from her work at Texas State Optical.
Martha is survived by her husband, Milton David Kassner; 3 sons, Gary Brent Risinger, Doyle Wayne Risinger Sr., Kenneth Dale Risinger; sister, Margaret O’Neal; step-children, John Kassner, Frank Kassner, Sidneytirrell Kassner, Aaron Kassner, Ashley Dowdy; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren and 10 step-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeff David Cecil; sister, Peggy Manlove and granddaughter, Courtney Risinger.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
A Graveside Service will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at 1 PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to www.donate.jw.org.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

