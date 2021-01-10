Martha Elizabeth “Liz” Lienemann
VICTORIA — Martha Elizabeth (Liz) Vaughn Lienemann passed away peacefully on the morning of January 6, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Harlingen, TX on July 14, 1958, the eldest child of Calvin Coolidge Vaughn and Mildred Louise Cook. As a child she had a wild imagination and wicked sense of humor, jumping at any opportunity to tease and scare her siblings. She also enjoyed singing in her church band and riding her horse Gemini. She was always the most fun person to be around.
On August 28, 1975 she married her best friend and the love of her life, H.A. “Sonny” Lienemann, Jr. Over the course of their 40 years of marriage the home they made together provided a bounty of love and community for their families. That was where everyone eventually wound up when visiting from out of town, and you could count on food, fun, and laughter to make the most fun experience possible.
Like the rest of her siblings Liz inherited from her mother a love of cooking for her loved ones, and could be counted on to regularly share recipes. She loved sewing and crocheting, but more than anything she loved her babies: Her children, her grandchild, all of her nieces and nephews. She dearly loved each of them and considered all of them her babies; and in her final days they were all her primary concern. She was the best you could ask for, and her peals of laughter is something we’ll all miss.
She is survived by her children Lezlea Ann Lienemann and Sonny Brian Lienemann of Houston, TX; granddaughter Carleigh Rae Lienemann of Victoria, TX; siblings Randy Vaughn and family of Victoria, TX; Leslie Vaughn and family of Sweeney, TX; and Sheri Ressman and family of Rowlett, TX.
Visitation will be held Monday, 11 January, 2021 in Victoria, TX at Rosewood Funeral Chapel from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A graveside service presided by Roger Harding will follow at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
