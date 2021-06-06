Martha Gonzales
CUERO — Miss Martha Gonzales, 89, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was born June 9, 1931 in Westhoff to the late Rafael and Martina Morales Gonzales. Martha was a licensed vocational nurse and a x-ray technician for over 40 years and was a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.
She is survived by sisters, Belen Sims of Keene, Frances Cuellar of Seguin, Margaret Longoria of Lago Vista, Ann Morrison of Scottsdale, AZ, and Mary Carlow of Victoria and brothers, Val Gonzales of Manor and Manuel Gonzales of Burton.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Candice Mitten and Rose Olivarez; and brothers, Tim Gonzales, Ralph Gonzales, Louis Gonzales, Alfred Gonzales, and Tom Gonzales.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 10 am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Hector Gonzales, Brian Gonzales, Ricky Gonzales, Johnny de Gonzales, David Olivarez, and Clint Jones. Honorary pallbearers include John Cuellar Jr., Roman Gonzales, and Ralph Gonzales, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or to the charity of your choice.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
