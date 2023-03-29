MARTHA “LINDA” BRUSH
POINT COMFORT — Martha “Linda” Brush of Point Comfort, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday March 22, 2023 surrounded by her adoring family. She was born May 8, 1945 in Alice, Texas to the late Cecil and Mildred Wheeler.
She grew up in Seadrift, Texas, the oldest girl of seven children. She embraced her large family and would cherish and celebrate every addition, whether by birth or marriage. Linda attended Fannin School where she was cheerleader and Valedictorian of her class. She would refine these talents over the years, never missing an opportunity to cheer on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren or encourage them in their academic pursuits. She was also crowned the MayFair Queen in her youth, she possessed a true and enduring beauty both inside and out. She went on to attend Calhoun High School where she was inducted into the National Honor Society, was the CHS Choir Sweetheart, and was president of CHS Future Homemakers of America. Throughout her life, Linda used her God-given gifts to help others. Her gift of intelligence and understanding was used to counsel and teach, her gift of a beautiful voice would comfort and praise, and she embraced her gifts of cooking and sewing and shared them with family and friends. She graduated from Calhoun High School, a proud member of the class of 1963.
Linda was a godly woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and community. Linda’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Seadrift and then First Baptist Church Point Comfort where she used her many talents to faithfully serve. If you were ever blessed with a taste of her heavenly chocolate cake or pecan pie, or were serenaded by her angelic voice, it was not something soon forgotten.
Linda married Rick, the absolute love of her life, on June 20, 1988. They had eighteen blessed years together that were filled with mutual love, respect and adoration. Theirs was an abiding love and we have no doubt Rick met her at Heaven’s gates and they are waltzing across Heaven in each other’s arms.
Linda had an immense heart for children. Her love was fierce and unconditional. She went on to raise six adoring children of her own and was blessed with two bonus children. She was the world’s best MawMaw to twenty-one grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who were her complete pride and joy. She was a loving caregiver for many other children over the years through her roles as a childcare provider, Sunday School Teacher, Awana Leader and her 16 years with Calhoun County ISD.
Linda spent most of her life in Calhoun County. She called Seadrift home for many of those years, raising her family, helping run Barkett’s Restaurant, and working at Seadrift Schools. She moved to Point Comfort in 1995 when her husband, Rick became Police Chief. They made their home there, and Linda spent the past 28 years dedicated to the community of Point Comfort. Over the years she has committed her time and heart to a number of local organizations including the Calhoun County Quilt Guild, the Harbor Children’s Alliance, Calhoun County Community Choir, CCISD Retired Teachers Association and the Crisis Hotline. She also served on the Calhoun County Library Board, The Calhoun County Senior Citizen Association Board, and Point Comfort City Council.
Linda was eternally faithful in her love for the Lord and her family. She left a legacy of God’s amazing love and grace. She set an example for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all that knew her that will lead them all of their lives. Her family finds hope knowing she is not a part of our past, but a part of our future in eternity.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard “Rick” Brush, her infant son, Gregory Wayne McCauley, her sister Frances Harding, and nephews Nickolas Pack, Anthony Caruso, and Channing Wheeler.
Linda is survived by her loving and appreciative children: Robert McCauley (Cathy), James McCauley (Tim), Michelle Wehmeyer (Shawn), Stephen McCauley (Jeni), Jennifer Mikolas (Johnny), Tara Blank (Greg), Mike Moore (Dana) and Sammie Kay Gonzales (Sean). Her treasured and precious grandchildren: Tiffany Absher (Brandon), Carly Keup (Jake), Garrett Wehmeyer, Madison Perry (Nick), Tessa Mikolas, Foreman McCauley, Chelsea Perry (Brent), Meghan Wehmeyer, Torri Mikolas, Walker McCauley, Ethan Mikolas, Justin Wehmeyer, Gracie McCauley, Trenton Blank, Fisher Blank, Bella Blank, Eli Blank, Travis Moore, Wesley Moore, Brittanie Sanchez (Juan), Courtanie Cisneros (Aaron). And her cherished and adored great-grandchildren: Bryson Absher, Emma Absher, Owen Absher, McCauley Keup, Knox Cisneros, Stormie Sanchez, Tovie Sanchez, Siggi Sanchez. She is also survived by her loving and devoted siblings: Sonny Wheeler (Joyce), Joanne Mueller (Mike), Robert Wheeler, Tom Wheeler, Shirley Stanley (Randy), Sandy Self (Squeaky), and Gary Brush (Jan), along with many dear nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Notable Aliases: Wonder Woman, Booty, Mom, Mama, Mommy, Maw Maw
A Memorial service will be held in honor of Martha Linda Brush at First Baptist Church Point Comfort, Saturday April 1, 2023 11:00 am.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church Point Comfort, Friday March 31, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm.
The family requests memorials be made to: Hospice of South Texas (605 East Locust Avenue, Victoria, TX 77901) MD Anderson Moon Shots Program for Glioblastoma Research (gifts.mdanderson.org)
