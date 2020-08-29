Martha Louise
Thompson
VICTORIA — Mrs. Martha L. Steen Thompson, 89, passed away Tuesday August 25,2020. She was born February 22,1931 to the late Birdo Steen Sr. and Mattie Mae Edward Steen. She received her basic education in Cuero Tx. Martha was a member of Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Marshall Thompson Jr., Son: Bobby Joe Thompson and three brothers.
She is survived by her Daughters: Martha Kay Thompson Maddox of Richmond Tx., Ethel Thompson Shelton of Dallas Tx., Marsha Thompson Pickens of Victoria Tx., Sons: Mitchelle Thompson of Austin Tx., and Steven Thompson of Victoria Tx., 13 Grandchildren and 20 Great-Grandchildren.
Walk in visitation 11:00 am. until 6:00 pm. Sunday August 30, at Barefield Funeral Home. Graveside service 10:00 am. Monday August 31, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Eulogist Pastor Fred Hobbs.
Due to Covid - 19 Pandemic CDC Guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (17)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- A Culture of Deceit (6)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- VISD starts remote learning (2)
- Guest column: Some gave all (1)
- VISD board to vote on tax rate (1)
- Letter: This great republic will survive (1)
- Victoria officials urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Laura strengthens (1)
- Port Lavaca family mourns loss of toddler who 'put a smile on everybody's face' (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.