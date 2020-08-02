Martha Lynn Bernal passed on July 27th. She was born on July 6, 1956 to Alexander and Susie Sanchez Sr.
She is survived by her husband David Bernal; daughters, Susan Perez and Samantha Biros; son, Lucas Bernal; brothers, Alexander Sanchez Jr and Eli Sanchez; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on August 3rd from 4pm to 7pm with a prayer service beginning at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
