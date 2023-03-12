Martha Marie
Pakebusch
VICTORIA — Martha Marie Pakebusch, age 101, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 9:30am at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, with the funeral service following at 10:00am. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery following the funeral service. Pallbearers will be Todd Pfuhl, Ricky Pfuhl, Chad Beuershausen, Bryan Weaver, Mike Weaver and Warren Lang.
She was born in Shiner on February 22, 1922 to the late Richard Pfuhl and Mary (Huseman) Pfuhl. She was baptized and confirmed in the Shiner Lutheran Church. In 1925, she moved with her family to Orange Grove, where she attended school. In 1936, the family moved back to Shiner. On July 24, 1943, Martha married Paulie J. Michaelis in the Shiner Lutheran Church. Paulie and Martha lived in and around Shiner until October 1,1957, when they moved to Victoria. Martha worked at Woolworth for 10 years while living in Victoria. Paulie passed away on December 20, 1985.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents and her four husbands, Paulie Michaelis, Edgar H. Hauboldt, Billie D. Walker and Arlin Pakebusch. She is also preceded by her brothers, Al, Edwin, Edgar, and Arno; sister, Bertha Huff; and niece, Doris (Huff) Thieme.
Martha is survived by her nephews, Harold Huff, Dennis Huff, Roy Pfuhl, David Pfuhl, Wallace Pfuhl, Todd Pfuhl and Ricky Pfuhl. She is also survived by her nieces, Marlene Pylate, Arnalynn Kellner, Becky Biggerstaff and Kimberly Weaver.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX 77901.
