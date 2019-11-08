MARTHA EMILIE (DARILEK) OTHOLD SHINER - Martha Emilie (Darilek) Othold, 96, of Shiner, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, Texas. Funeral Mass is under the direction of Buffington Funeral Home in Shiner, Texas and will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner, Texas with Father Bryan Heyer officiating. Interment will follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery in Shiner, Texas. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 and a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Friday at Buffington Funeral Home. Martha was born on November 28, 1922 in Moulton, Texas. She was the daughter of Frank "JV" and Frances Rose (Kahanek) Darilek. She helped her parents on the farm when she was young. Martha married Elroy Charles Othold on November 22, 1947 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Moulton, Texas. She loved taking care of her flower garden. She helped Elroy with their farm/ranch, and would take soup and sandwiches out for lunch. Martha was very family oriented and loved her family. Martha is survived by two sons: Elroy Othold, Jr. and his wife, Betty of Houston, Texas, Reginald Othold and his wife, Amy of Shiner, Texas, two daughters; Susan Sonntag of Victoria, Texas, Gilmary Powell and her husband, Chris of Luling, Texas, one brother; Frankie Darilek and his wife Agnes of Shiner, Texas, two sisters: Lucy Schoenfeld of Flatonia, Texas, Frances Faldyn of Brenham, Texas, eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, one brother-in-law: Ben Bolech, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank "JV" and Frances Rose Darilek, her loving husband: Elroy Charles Othold, Sr., and an infant daughter, Mary Othold. Pallbearers for Mrs. Othold will be; Christian Powell, Seth Powell, Joshua Powell, Jordan Othold, Justin Othold, Tres Hengst, Trey Brassecaux To join the family in celebrating Martha's life and to offer words of encouragement, please go to: www.buffingtonfuneralhomeshiner.com
