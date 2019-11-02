MARTHA JANE PETTYJOHN TEXAS CITY - Martha Jane Pettyjohn of Texas City breathed her last earthly breath on Monday morning, October 28, 2019. Martha was born on January 30, 1955 in Neodesha, KS to Wilbur "Gene" and Wauneitta Pettyjohn. After moving to Texas City with her family in 1969, she graduated a Stingaree in the class of '73. Later in life, she became a career nurse ranging in pediatric to geriatric care and from hospital shifts to home health care. She is preceded in death by both parents. Survivors include her brother, Robert; daughter, Chandra; son-in-law, Martin; and grandchildren, Elijah, Evelyn, and baby Metz due in March 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home - 5100 Emmett F. Lowery Expressway, Texas City, TX 77590. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Hospice - 9900 Westpark Drive, Ste 105, Houston, TX 77063.
