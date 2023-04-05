Martha Raye Dozier
SMITHVILLE FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — Martha Raye Dozier went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born September 17, 1939, in Victoria, Texas to the late William and Irene Levis.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm with a funeral at noon at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Barbara Parsons and Frances Young; grandson G.J. Montgomery and granddaughter Jessica Scott.
She is survived by her children Bob (Patty) Dozier, Donna (Jeff) Thomas, Debra Dozier, and Diana (Eugene) Byrd; grandchildren Amber (Chad) Benson, Nathan (Alise) Dozier, Megan (Jaron) Singleton, Hannah (Michael) Garza, Robert (Lauren) Thomas, Carrie Thomas, Michael Montgomery, Shannon (Paul) Miranda, Crystal Montgomery, Ashli Montgomery, James (Trinity) Scott and Josh (Milissa) Scott; 23 great-grandchildren and her husband Keith Crabtree.
Martha was an incredible and hard-working Mother. At an early age, Martha had 4 children and began her many careers. She worked at El Paso Products and Amoco Oil Company, Ector Co. Independent School District, and she owned and operated Domar Kennels where she bred boarded and groomed dogs. She was secretary of the West Texas Kennel Club and with the help of two dear friends, was instrumental in starting the Ector County Humane Society. Martha owned many magnificent animals and shared that love with her children. She was a college gymnastics judge, a licensed massage therapist, and a Reiki Master. She also owned and operated her own beauty salon and barber shop.
Martha was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Hikes through Dove Creek, fishing, rock hunting, and swimming on the dam were just a few of her favorite pastimes with her grandchildren. Martha had a love for plants, which she shared with several of her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

