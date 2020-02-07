MARTIN MORRIS BOEDEKER SHINER - Martin Morris Boedeker, 93, of Shiner, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Yoakum Community Hospital in Yoakum, Texas. Funeral Services are under the direction of Buffington Funeral Home in Shiner, Texas, and will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Shiner, Texas with Reverend Chris Heinold officiating. Interment will follow at Shiner City Cemetery in Shiner, Texas. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm at Buffington Funeral Home. Martin was born on May 3, 1926 in Shiner, Texas. He was the son of Fritz and Martha (Koenning) Boedeker. Martin graduated from Shiner High School in 1944 and worked in the family grocery store. He joined the US Army in 1945. He served in the Pacific Theater as a Surgical Tech and was in charge of the Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat clinic. Upon discharge, Martin worked for Alcoa for 26 years while also working as a farmer. Martin married Adeline Hobizal in Shiner, Texas on June 23, 1948. Martin liked to go fishing, play dominoes, and going to dances and casinos. He raised hogs, chickens, and cattle on the farm. He sold the piglets to students to raise as show pigs. Martin is survived by five sons; Morris Boedeker of Shiner, Texas, Donnie Boedeker and his wife Shirley of Shiner, Texas, Martin Boedeker Jr. and his wife, Suzi of Lovelady, Texas, Randy Boedeker and his wife, Linda of Hallettsville, Texas, David Boedeker and his wife, Traci of Shiner, Texas, one daughter; Sally Wolter and her husband, Brian of Victoria, Texas, twenty six grandchildren, twenty seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and one brother; Lester Boedeker and his wife, Aline of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; Fritz and Martha Boedeker, his wife; Adeline, one son; Tommy Boedeker, two brothers; Fritz Boedeker, Dennis Boedeker, two sisters; Elrine Mayer, Juanita Joachim, and one grandson; Carl Eason. Pallbearers vfor Mr. Boedeker will be; Daniel Boedeker, Ty C. Boedeker, Josh Mika, Jerod Moeller, Chuck Vincik, and Christopher Ross. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Ty A. Boedeker, Coy Boedeker, Ryan Boedeker, Nick Boedeker, James "Bubba" Eason, Jace Moeller, Hayden Mika, and Kason Mika, The family request memorials to: Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church / P.O. Box 26 / Shiner, Texas 77984, or a Charity of Choice. To join the family in celebrating Martin's life and to offer words of comfort, please go to: www.buffingtonfuneralhomeshiner.com
