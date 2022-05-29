Martin Devere
Sprague, Sr.
SEADRIFT — Martin Devere Sprague, Sr., 77 of Seadrift, went to his eternal rest, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, he was greeted in Heaven by his Lord and Saviour and his wife, Vivian “Bido” Sprague. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, May 29th from 2:00PM to 3:00PM, at First Baptist Church Seadrift. A service celebrating Martin’s life and his faith will begin at 3:00PM. Burial will follow at Seadrift Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jacob Cuellar, Jeremy Cuellar, Jerry Eure, III and Timothy Eure, Nick Boedeker and Carlos Gonzalez.
Martin was born November 14th, 1944 in Kingsville, to the late Ronald Devere and Berniece Rose Hollers Sprague. Martin married his love “Bido” Sprague, January 6, 1962. They were long time residents of Seadrift. Martin worked as a commercial fisherman for “Poodle” for many years. He was also a talented welder. Martin loved the outdoors, along with fishing he enjoyed bird hunting.
Martin is survived by his daughter, Evelyn Eure; son, Martin D. “Pete” Sprague, Jr. (Darlene); siblings, Bobby, Carolyn, Wayne, Wanda, Hardy and Lester; grandchildren, Jacob Cuellar (Sabrina), Jeremy Cuellar (Donnelle),Jennifer Boedeker (Nick), Jana’e Gonzalez (Carlos), Jaelynn Phillips (Robert), Jerry Eure, III (Lauren), Timothy Eure (Jeannie) and Matt Eure; 19 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.