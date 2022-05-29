Martin Devere
Sprague, Sr.
SEADRIFT — Martin Devere Sprague, Sr., 77 of Seadrift, went to his eternal rest, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, he was greeted in Heaven by his Lord and Saviour and his wife, Vivian “Bido” Sprague. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, May 29th from 2:00PM to 3:00PM, at First Baptist Church Seadrift. A service celebrating Martin’s life and his faith will begin at 3:00PM. Burial will follow at Seadrift Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jacob Cuellar, Jeremy Cuellar, Jerry Eure, III and Timothy Eure, Nick Boedeker and Carlos Gonzalez.
Martin was born November 14th, 1944 in Kingsville, to the late Ronald Devere and Berniece Rose Hollers Sprague. Martin married his love “Bido” Sprague, January 6, 1962. They were long time residents of Seadrift. Martin worked as a commercial fisherman for “Poodle” for many years. He was also a talented welder. Martin loved the outdoors, along with fishing he enjoyed bird hunting.
Martin is survived by his daughter, Evelyn Eure; son, Martin D. “Pete” Sprague, Jr. (Darlene); siblings, Bobby, Carolyn, Wayne, Wanda, Hardy and Lester; grandchildren, Jacob Cuellar (Sabrina), Jeremy Cuellar (Donnelle),Jennifer Boedeker (Nick), Jana’e Gonzalez (Carlos), Jaelynn Phillips (Robert), Jerry Eure, III (Lauren), Timothy Eure (Jeannie) and Matt Eure; 19 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca.
