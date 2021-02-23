Martin Frank Smith
VICTORIA — Martin Frank Smith went to be with the Lord February 5, 2021 at the age of 67. He was born January 9, 1954 in Natrona Heights, PA to the late John and Alda Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Martin Frank Smith, Jr. and sister Nancy (David) Shaffer.
He is survived by his son Lonny Ray Smith of Ford City, PA; daughter Melanie Spring Smith of Ford City,PA; siblings Marian (William) Sumney of Chicora, PA, Clyde Richard (Eloina) Smith of Butler, PA, and Bryan Lee (Corrie) Smith of Millers Creek, NC; step children Betty Valcher and Grady Hendon of Victoria, TX and Cynthia Clark of Maryesther, FL, nieces, nephews and 6 grandchildren.
Martin was a loving father, brother, uncle, and grandfather.He was also a loving and cherished friend to those in Texas. He enjoyed “tinkering” with antique gas engines and tractors, and a “Jack of all Trades”. He would return to Pennsylvania every summer to help his brother Clyde operate the antique sawmill at Portersville Steam and Gas Engine Show in Portersville, PA. Martin worked many jobs over the years but was most recently employed by Mundine Materials and Trucking in Victoria, TX . Martin was a valued and irreplaceable employee, co-worker, and loved friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Private services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania as per his request and by those whom loved him in Texas at their own decision.
Sympathy and condolences in Martin’s memory may be sent to Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 48 COVID-19 cases; 1 death reported in the Crossroads (3)
- Port Lavaca smoke shop owner turns self in, retains Austin cannabis law attorney (3)
- Victoria paramedic reflects on vaccinating hundreds against COVID-19 (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
- As thousands in Crossroads lose power, state officials say outages will last into Tuesday (2)
- Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
- Man charged in Port O'Connor boat crash to go before grand jury (3)
- 9 crashes reported in Victoria early Thursday due to slippery conditions (1)
- Scammers attempt to lure woman into prize scam (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.