Martin Frank Smith
VICTORIA — Martin Frank Smith went to be with the Lord February 5, 2021 at the age of 67. He was born January 9, 1954 in Natrona Heights, PA to the late John and Alda Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Martin Frank Smith, Jr. and sister Nancy (David) Shaffer.
He is survived by his son Lonny Ray Smith of Ford City, PA; daughter Melanie Spring Smith of Ford City,PA; siblings Marian (William) Sumney of Chicora, PA, Clyde Richard (Eloina) Smith of Butler, PA, and Bryan Lee (Corrie) Smith of Millers Creek, NC; step children Betty Valcher and Grady Hendon of Victoria, TX and Cynthia Clark of Maryesther, FL, nieces, nephews and 6 grandchildren.
Martin was a loving father, brother, uncle, and grandfather.He was also a loving and cherished friend to those in Texas. He enjoyed “tinkering” with antique gas engines and tractors, and a “Jack of all Trades”. He would return to Pennsylvania every summer to help his brother Clyde operate the antique sawmill at Portersville Steam and Gas Engine Show in Portersville, PA. Martin worked many jobs over the years but was most recently employed by Mundine Materials and Trucking in Victoria, TX . Martin was a valued and irreplaceable employee, co-worker, and loved friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Private services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania as per his request and by those whom loved him in Texas at their own decision.
Sympathy and condolences in Martin’s memory may be sent to Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX 77901.
