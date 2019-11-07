MARTIN A. GUERRA JR. THE WOODLANDS - Martin A. Guerra, Jr., 71, of The Woodlands, Tx, went home to be with the Lord on October 6, 2019. He was born in Port Lavaca, Tx, on August 2, 1948, to the late Martin A. Guerra and Paula Guerra, 99. He is preceded in death by his father, Martin A. Guerra, Sr., daughter, Priscilla Guerra, and beloved sister, Olga Guerra. Survivors include; his mother Paula and his wife, Bernice. He leaves behind children, Martin A. Guerra III, Fabian Guerra, Brenda J. Yanez, Mark Guerra, and stepsons, Ralph and John, 11 grandchildren, and 5 greatgrandchildren. Survivors also include siblings, Mona, Willie, Becky, Alice, Margaret, Minerva, Sulema, and Connie. Martin graduated from Bloomington High School in 1967. He was a Marine Corps Sergeant who received a Purple Heart in 1968 while serving in the Vietnam War. And he retired after 31 years of service from the United States Post Office in Victoria, Texas. Martin was loving, caring, and dependable. After the death of his father, Martin began to call his mother at 8 a.m. each morning to check on her and did so religiously for 38 years. Martin will be remembered by his children for his love of barbequing and for teaching his sons to fish and camp. His grandchildren will remember him for his love of jogging, swimming, and traveling the world. Martin was a strong and courageous man who struggled with PTSD. He was a proud Marine and would encourage all who struggle with PTSD to continue in the fight. Martin is dearly loved and will be missed. Semper Fi, good and faithful servant. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 11 a.m. at Crescent Valley Baptist Church in Victoria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crescent Valley Baptist Church Youth Fund, 6679 TX-185, Victoria, TX, 77905.
