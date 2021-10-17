Martin “Peewee” Robles Jr.
BLOOMINGTON — Martin “Peewee” Robles Jr., age 82 of Bloomington passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born June 11, 1939 in Victoria to the late Martin Robles Sr. and Elida Resendez Robles.
After 2 years at Victoria College Peewee served in the U.S Army for three years. He then had a 32-year career at Dupont working in the maintenance department. Peewee served as a school board member for several years for Bloomington ISD. He was currently active in the Victoria County Drainage District, Treasurer of the San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington Knights of Columbus, and Bloomington VFW. Peewee was a current volunteer of Warriors Weekend.
For the past 48 years Peewee was a volunteer with the local Bloomington 4H and FFA. He also founded a buyer’s group for the Victoria Livestock Show, The Texas Volunteers.
Peewee was a very active man and loved being outdoors. A few of his hobbies where hunting, fishing, attending Livestock Shows, BBQ ‘in and he built metal artwork for many years.
His grandkids where his pride and joy as he enjoyed watching them play sports and show animals.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Robles of Bloomington; son, Cody Robles (Laura) of Bloomington; sister, Nora Carroll of Boerne and brother, Sammy Robles (Michelle) of Austin. He is also survived by his grandchildren Mercedes (Noel), Sierra, Brian, and Mark, and great-grandchildren Dailynn, Daidree, Collin, Cody Jr., and Angelo.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Randy Robles.
Visitation will begin Monday, October 18, 2021 from 4 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 9:30am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Russel Hoffer, Rocky Estrada, Dewayne Janis, Carlos Castro, John Fuentez, Jason Galvan, Jesse Estrada, and Joe Coffey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bruce Robles, Warren White, Sammy Brown, Mike Monroy, Jackie Bayer, Joe Ornelas, Chris Robles, and Sammy Robles Jr.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
