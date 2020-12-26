Martina Buenger
VICTORIA — Martina Buenger passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the age of 52. She was born November 7, 1968 in Berlin, Germany to the late Kurt and Inge Hannemann.
Martina came to the United States in 1990 and became a U.S. Citizen in 2007. She was an HEB partner for 14 years, and she was a member of the First Baptist Church in Yoakum. She loved traveling with her husband, as well as watching cooking shows and make-up videos. She loved spending time with her children and her grandbabies, she enjoyed relaxing on the patio while watching the squirrels and birds; and her favorite hobby was knitting. She loved selflessly and she loved with her whole heart.
Martina is survived by her husband David Shelton Buenger, her son Mason McKay Buenger, her daughters Simone (Christian) Martin, Rebecca Leist, and Catherine (Ela Bonewold) Leist; her brother Thomas (Sabine) Hannemann. She is also survived by her grandchildren Raelynn, Rylee, Scarlett, Mercy, and Shiloh.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Serving as pallbearers are Thomas Nagle, David Williams, Joshua Smith, Robert Hinojosa, Chris Priddy, and Tony Mendieta.
Honorary pallbearers are Ralph Leist, Thomas Stevenson, Joseph Stubbs, Mason M. Buenger, Craig Morgan Seekamp II, Trevor John Seekamp, Thomas Hannemann, and Mike Hajek.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Graveside services will be Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, TX, with Pastor Richard Bowden and Pastor Carlos Cali, officiating. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (9)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Our resolution to have meaningful discussions (3)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (5)
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (2)
- Guest column: Victoria’s medical assets (2)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (2)
- Concrete batch plant in DeWitt County fined $11,125 for environmental violations (2)
- COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 16 % (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.