MARTINA LIVAR DAVILA VICTORIA - Martina Livar Davila, age 96, of Victoria passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1923 in Nordheim, Texas to the late Guadalupe Livar and Theresita Munoz Livar. She is survived by her daughters; Terry Barriga (Frank) of Moreno Valley, Ca., Hortense Perez of LaPort, sons; Uvence L. Davila (Minga), Uvaldo L. Davila (Louisa), Rogilio Livar (Evonne), of Victoria, Antonio L. Davila (Gloria) of Houston, 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; Uvence Davila, daughter; Martina L. Davila and 18 brothers and sisters. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9am with a Prayer Service to begin at 10am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Golden Sunset Cemetery in Victoria. Pallbearers will be James Davila, David Zapata, Lee Davila, Demetrius Zapata, Jimmy Davila, Kristopher Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnathan Davila, Xavier Yzaguirre III, Matthew Davila, Justin Davila, Jimilee Davila, Davidlee Davila. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- And it's only Monday (3)
- You can help newspaper analyze Harvey recovery spending (3)
- 2 years after Harvey: 'I still can't believe I'm going home' (2)
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (2)
- Little-known Kansas company lands in Victoria after Hurricane Harvey (2)
- School report cards - Dr. Seuss style (1)
- Victoria College adopts budget, conducts first public hearing for tax rate (1)
- Is the media demonizing the Border Patrol? (1)
- Melvins employees to retire in September after 43 years (1)
- Won't people think of the children? (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.