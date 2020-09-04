Marvin August Bade
CUERO — Marvin August Bade, 88, of Cuero passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Cuero on April 14, 1932 to the late Felix and Clara Krueger Bade. He married the love of his life, Betty Joyce Junker on September 7, 1951 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero. Marvin was a sales and service representative for IMCO oilfield services until retirement. He was a member of the National Guard, the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Herman Sons, the Lutheran Brotherhood, and the TPA. He was a St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Council member for 6 years, chairman of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Building Committee, and Secretary of the Church Council for 16 years. Marvin enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family and fur babies, and taking bus tours to all 50 states. Marvin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Bade of Cuero; his children, Karen (Mark) Henneke, Brenda (David ) Arndt, Augie (Karen) Bade, and Rodney (Dawn) Bade, all of Cuero; sister, Mabel Bade Mazoch of Cuero; grandchildren, Linda (Bo) Poling of Portland, Jennifer (Jamie) Parr of Cuero, Kimberly (Chad) Starkey of Cuero, Amanda (Mikey) Rodriguez of Yorktown, Stephanie (Matt) Rauch of Cuero, Jason (Rachel) Bade of Cuero, Marvin W. (Judy) Haggerton of Corpus Christi, and April (Derrick) Preston of Yorktown. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Myrtle Bade Zinke. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Freund Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 2 pm, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Masks and Social Distancing is required. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Cuero. Pallbearers include James “Bo” Poling, Jamie Parr, Chad Starkey, Mikey Rodriguez, Matt Rauch, Jason Bade, and Marvin W. Haggerton. Honorary pallbearers include Jimmy McDonald, all grand, great-grand, and step-grandchildren, Ronnie Dietz, Raymond Faltesek, Wm “Butch” Tolbert, and Alroy Malina. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Cuero or Hospice of South Texas. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
