MARVIN BERGER SR. SHINER - Marvin Berger Sr., 86, passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020. He was born November 4, 1933 in Shiner, Texas to the late Allouis and Lillian (Foster) Berger. He worked as a Die Maker for Kaspar Manufacturing for over 30 years, was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed dancing, hunting and fishing with his family before his health prevented him from doing so. Survivors are daughters; Brenda (Marvin) Molnoskey of Shiner, Debra (Brian) Ondrusek of Austin, Peggy (Michael) Machicek of Louise, Gail (Jerry) Kremling of Yoakum, and Dyan (Brian) Kutach of Victoria; sons; Marvin (Denise) Berger, Jr. of Pearland, and Larry Berger of Houston, 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; 1 sister and 6 brothers. Preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife of 45 years, Roselyn Ann Berger and 2 sisters. Visitation 3 to 6 pm, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary to be recited at 6 pm. Funeral Mass 10 am. Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Rev Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial at Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are grandsons: Marvin (Jamie) Molnoskey, Taylor Machicek, Joshua Ondrusek, Hunter Kutach, Dalton Kutach, Jake Kremling and Allen Kremling. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.