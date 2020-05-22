MARVIN BERGER SR. SHINER - Marvin Berger Sr., 86, passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020. He was born November 4, 1933 in Shiner, Texas to the late Allouis and Lillian (Foster) Berger. He worked as a Die Maker for Kaspar Manufacturing for over 30 years, was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed dancing, hunting and fishing with his family before his health prevented him from doing so. Survivors are daughters; Brenda (Marvin) Molnoskey of Shiner, Debra (Brian) Ondrusek of Austin, Peggy (Michael) Machicek of Louise, Gail (Jerry) Kremling of Yoakum, and Dyan (Brian) Kutach of Victoria; sons; Marvin (Denise) Berger, Jr. of Pearland, and Larry Berger of Houston, 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; 1 sister and 6 brothers. Preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife of 45 years, Roselyn Ann Berger and 2 sisters. Visitation 3 to 6 pm, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary to be recited at 6 pm. Funeral Mass 10 am. Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Rev Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial at Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are grandsons: Marvin (Jamie) Molnoskey, Taylor Machicek, Joshua Ondrusek, Hunter Kutach, Dalton Kutach, Jake Kremling and Allen Kremling. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries