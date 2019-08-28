MARVIN B. BOHUSLAV MOULTON - Marvin B. Bohuslav, 91, of Moulton, after a long battle with cancer, the good Lord took him home on August 21, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1928 to Bohumil & Lillie (Holub) Bohuslav in Lavaca County, TX, the oldest of 6 children. He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Knights of Columbus, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. He also served on the Farm Service Agency board earlier in his life. Marvin was born near the Komensky area in Lavaca County Texas and attended the Komensky School up until the 9th grade. He claimed he was a pretty good basketball player! Marvin grew up farming with his family, and in the late 1940s he and his family purchased a local country store, now well-known as the Bohuslav Feed Mill, Inc. in Komensky, Texas. Soon after, Marvin was drafted into the Army in 1950 during the Korean conflict, but was stationed post WWII in Germany and Italy. He served as a Corporal in the United States Army and was discharged in 1956. Marvin met his wonderful wife of 54 years, Georgia (Krupala) Bohuslav, before he was drafted into the Army. They were married on November 21, 1954, exactly 2 years after he was honorably discharged. They initially lived with Marvin's parents until they were able to build a home for their family. After losing Georgia in 2009, Marvin continued to operate Bohuslav Feed Mill, Inc. in Komensky up until his passing. He had an affection for raising cattle and a work ethic unlike anyone else. At 91 years of age, he could run circles around the young bucks at the Mill! And you didn't last too long if you couldn't read his mind! Marvin is survived by: son David Bohuslav Sr. & wife Carol of Komensky; daughter Sandra Mullen & husband James of Yoakum; 5 grandchildren, David Bohuslav Jr., Malori Bohuslav, Cole Mullen, Savanna Mullen and Jake Mullen; 4 great grandchildren, Alli, Madison, Natalie, and Brayden; and 2 brothers, Clarence and Franklin Bohuslav. Marvin was preceded in death by: his wife Georgia; parents; 2 brothers, Arnold F. and Daniel Bohuslav; sister Magie Anders; and½sister Anita Thurman. Funeral Mass Service: 10 am, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: 5 pm, Friday at Kubena Funeral Home; with the Rosary starting at 7 pm. Pallbearers: David Bohuslav Jr., Cole Mullen, Jake Mullen, Wayne Palasota, Zeferino Duenez, and Adam Hermes. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church/School, Ascension of our Lord Catholic Church of Moravia or Donor's choice. Burial: Ascension of our Lord Catholic Cemetery of Moravia. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com
