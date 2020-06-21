MARVIN FOJT HALLETTSVILLE - Marvin Fojt, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born October 10, 1931 in Hallettsville to the late Adolph Victor and Mary (Balusek) Fojt. He was an electrician and retired from the City Electric Company of Victoria. He was a kind gentleman and in his retirement he devoted himself to serving others. He was a nursing home volunteer for more than 15 years, serving residents of Stevens Nursing and Rehab and Yoakum Nursing and Rehab in Yoakum. He was honored with many plaques and tokens of appreciation from those whom he served. Survivors are his step-daughter, Dorothy Heller and husband Rodney; step-grandchildren, McKinsey and Chase Heller; sisters, Elrose Kahanek of Hallettsville, Eunice Lorfing of Victoria, Alene Steffek (Johnnie)of Hallettsville and Thelma Grohmann of Houston; brother Delmar Fojt (Mary Jane) of Victoria; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Jessie Kahanek, Marvin Grohmann and Alfred Lorfing; sister-in-law, Charlene Fojt. Memorial to be held at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
