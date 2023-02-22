Marvin H. Spivey
VICTORIA — Marvin H. Spivey, 93 of Victoria passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023. He was born in Luling, TX on January 25, 1930 to Linsey James and Mary Lee Daniel Spivey.
Marvin served his country in the U.S. Army and had a long career with Halliburton as a salesman before he retired. He was active in the community as a life member and past patron of the Violet Chapter #158 of the Eastern Star. He was a life member and past Worshipful master of the Masonic Lodge #40 AF & AM having served for 57 years. Member of St. John’s Commandry, Past Shriner and Victoria Fire Patrol.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Ann Bowen Spivey of Victoria; daughter, Terry Lynn Valtierra and husband, Brad of Houston; son, Dr. Mark Howard Spivey and wife, Lori of Victoria and one grandchild, Sage Spivey.
In addition to his parents, Linsey James Spivey and Mary Lee, Marvin was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Francis Sandifer, Mary Linsey Preston and brothers, Robert Daniel Spivey and Claude Edward Spivey.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 5-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services are 2 pm Wednesday at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with Rev. Tim Williams officiating and Eastern Star members conducting their ritual service. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The Masonic Lodge #40 AF & AM will conduct their graveside service followed by full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
Pallbearers are Monroe Schroeder, Donnie Elkins, Don Angell, Colten Matus, Brad Valtierra and Marvin O’Neill. Honorary pallbearers are all members of Masonic Lodge #40, Bobby Carr and John Thomas.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.
The Spivey family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Dornburg Center for their care of Marvin during his final days and caretaker Joann Garibay.
His joyful, happy outgoing ways and smiles will be truly missed.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Spivey family.
