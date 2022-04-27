MARVIN J. HEINRICH

Marvin was born on August 21, 1947 to the late Alex Heinrich and Edith Kocian. Marvin married Carol Janda on November 28, 1970.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Edith Heinrich, brothers Ben Heinrich, and Frank Heinrich.
Survivors include Carol Heinrich, wife of 50 years, daughters Penny Hilscher (Stephen), and Jill Waters (Jeremy), sister Kathleen Schacherl (Dennis), grandchildren Megan Hilscher, Ian Waters, Lauren Waters, and many nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.