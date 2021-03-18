Marvin J. Migura
HOUSTON — Marvin James Migura went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, the 12th of March 2021. He was a devoted Christian, loving husband, brother, uncle, great uncle, surrogate dad and friend.
Marvin was born on the 27th of November 1950, to Onufry T. and Constance “Connie” Moczygemba Migura and grew up near Yorktown, in Cotton Patch, Texas. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 1968 and graduated with Honors from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas in 1972, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with an Accounting Major. Marvin was a Certified Public Accountant in Texas. Marvin served in the Air Force Reserve during the Vietnam Conflict.
Marvin met and married the love of his life Cheri Lawrence Migura in May of 1985. They made their home in Houston and had many adventures together. They enjoyed sharing their ranch in Weimar with family and friends.
Marvin worked for Arthur Andersen & Company in Houston as a Staff / Senior Auditor from 1972 to 1975. He then joined Zapata Corporation and in between, 1975 and 1987, Marvin held various positions - internal auditor, Vice President and Controller of Marine Division and Drilling Division, Senior Vice President & Controller and Senior Vice President - Finance & Controller. In 1987, Marvin was promoted to Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.
Marvin joined Oceaneering in May of 1995 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In May 2011, he was appointed to the position of Executive Vice President. In May of 2015, Marvin started his gradual move to retirement and served as Senior Vice President until his retirement in May of 2020. During his tenure, he contributed significantly to the improvements in financial performance of Oceaneering. Since Marvin joined the company, he was an integral member of the executive leadership team at Oceaneering.
Marvin grew up on the family ranch in Cotton Patch, which greatly influenced his life. He learned about hard work, determination, perseverance and love of family and friends. He learned to respect the land and his animals; and, it showed as Marvin loved supporting the young participates in the Colorado County Fair. Although Marvin was a successful businessman, he always enjoyed time on his John Deere tractor or checking his cows in Cotton Patch. He had a big heart and even a bigger personality.
Marvin fought cancer courageously the last three+ years. In the end, he accepted that he was out of medical options but he was never out of hope. Marvin was the epitome of a man of faith. He knew that his Savior Jesus Christ had prepared a room for him in Heaven, where there is no cancer or suffering of any kind. There he waits until we meet again.
Marvin was predeceased in death by his parents, O.T. and Connie Migura; his in-laws, June Kramer, Charles Lawrence, John Evans and Archie Kramer; his brother, Darrell Migura; his niece, Lauryn Migura; his great nephew, Aidan Pieprzyca; and his brothers-in-law, Stacy Baskins and Baird Evans.
He is survived by his devoted wife Cheri of 35 years; his sisters, Evelyn Migura Pieprzyca and Darlene Migura and her husband, Phil Stillwagon; his sisters-in-law, Denyse Parker, Lauralee Smith and Hilary Baskins; family friend, Danny Smith and numerous nieces and nephews: Tracy Eckett (Glenn) and children Lauryn and Liam, Travis Pieprzyca (Yvonne) and children Cameron and Connor, Landon Parker, Logan Parker, Philip Smith (Deanna) and children Daniel and Carter, Jack Smith, Erin Baskins, Brice Stillwagon, Robin Stillwagon Taylor (Greg) and Leslie Stillwagon Mastronardi (Vic).
The family is extremely grateful to Marva Zacharie for the tender, loving care she gave Marvin during his final months. We would also like to express our thanks to Nurse Ansu of Trinity Hospice and the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson, especially Dr. Bonnie Glisson.
A memorial service is to be conducted at half-past one o’clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 21st of March, at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 12535 Perthshire Road in Houston, where The Rev. Joshua T. Condon, Rector, is to officiate. For those unable to attend the memorial, a livestream will be accessible by visiting Mr. Migura’s online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com and selecting the “Join Livestream” icon on the Memorial Service section. There you may also electronically share memories and words of comfort and condolence with his family.
Immediately following all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the services.
KINDLY NOTE: For the health and safety of all guests, safety protocols in place at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church include limited attendance, social distancing and the requirement that masks be worn for entry to the church.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Marvin Migura’s memory may be directed to Colorado County Fair Association, Livestock Department, P.O. Box 506, Columbus, Texas, 78934.
