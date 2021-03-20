Marvin Kresta
VICTORIA — Marvin Kresta, of Victoria, a loving husband, father, and Papa, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 18, 2021, at the age of 79 years and 11 months. He was born in Breslau, Texas to Alfons and Carrie Kresta on April 9, 1941. He attended Breslau school then moved to Hallettsville in the 8th grade. He played fullback for the Hallettsville Brahmas; graduating in 1960.
Marvin married the love of his life on August 26, 1961. He worked in the oilfield for 45 years before retiring in 2006. After his retirement his days were filled by spending time with his grandchildren and later his great-grandchildren. He loved working on his farm in Hackberry, Texas. He loved life and always had a smile on his face. He relaxed in his rocking chair watching westerns or with his “oom-pa-pas” blasting and a pivo in his hand.
Marvin is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Patricia; son Darrell Kresta; 2 daughters, Kay Frazer, and Dana Pustejovsky (Rodney); 2 brothers, Alfons Jr. and Harvey Kresta; sister Martha House; 7 grandchildren, Malorey Garcia (Marcus), Michael Kresta, Stacey Frazer, Kelsey Howard, Brandon Carpenter (Desiree), Cassie Pustejovsky, and Jordan Pustejovsky; and 7 great grandchildren, Conagher and Taylynn O’Brien, Finn and Cori Howard, and Kamryn, Karstyn & Kyle Carpenter .
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Service (All attendees should wear a mask): 10 am, Monday, March 22, 2021, at Kubena Funeral Home of Hallettsville, TX. Visitation: starting at 5 pm Sunday at Kubena Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Brandon Carpenter, Desiree Carpenter, Cassie Pustejovsky, Michael Kresta, Marcus Garcia, Craig Hollas, John Lorfing, Drayton Kolacny, and McLane Kolacny. Honorary Pallbearers: grandchildren and great grandchildren. Officiant: Pastor Herb Beyer. Burial: Shiloh Cemetery. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
