Marvin Leo Kucera
VICTORIA — Marvin Leo Kucera, 75 of Victoria, TX passed away on March 26, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease with his family at his side.
Marvin was born on September 14, 1946 to Joe and Albina Kucera. He graduated from Industrial High School in 1965. Not long after, he met the love of his life, Diane Kucera. Their romance lasted 54 years and was blessed with four wonderful children and eight grandchildren. He was beloved by his family and they brought him joy and happiness. He was never absent from a sporting event, award ceremony, or any circumstance where his attention, love, or guidance would be needed. Family meant everything, and it was evident to all who knew him.
Marvin was a diligent and talented man with a vast skill set. He worked as a mechanic at DuPont from 1974 until he retired in 2004. He was an avid farmer, a volunteer with the DaCosta fire department, and ran Country Motors. He loved tending the land and producing a successful harvest. But once more, what brought him the most joy was teaching and sharing all of these skills and experiences with his family.
For now we say goodbye, but we know we will see him again.
He is preceded in death by parents, Joe P. and Albina Kucera, his sister, Rosalie Strelec, and his daughter-in-law, Gwen Byars Kucera.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Diane Kucera, and his children, Eric Kucera (Marcie), Chris Kucera, Matthew Kucera, and Kelly Kucera Miranda (Adrian). He leaves behind eight grandchildren: Kaitlin Kucera, Hannah Kucera, Ryan Kucera, Kirstin Kucera, Riley Kucera, Faith Kucera, Sydney Miranda, and Hudson Miranda. As well as his siblings: Zeke Kucera, August Kucera (Margie), and Lillie Martinka (Edward).
Memorial services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2pm.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
