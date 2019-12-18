MARVIN ARTHUR LONG PEARLAND - Marvin Arthur Long, Sr., 81, a resident of Pearland, TX since 1970 and formerly of Houston, TX and Hallettsville, TX passed away December 14, 2019 in Pearland. Marvin was born December 31, 1937 in Hallettsville, TX to Harlem and Alice Long. There will be a visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a service to begin at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland. Graveside service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1p.m. at Salem Cemetery in Ezzell, TX.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: One minor judge shouldn’t be able to block Trump’s agenda (7)
- Guest column: Counting blessings instead of miseries (4)
- Pro-Con: Should Victoria County increase the sales tax rate in the county? (4)
- Victoria veteran runs against incumbent to represent Texas House District 30 (3)
- Syndicated column: Morality of free markets (2)
- Councilman: H-E-B seems to balk at pedestrian safety plan (2)
- Letter: Ben Zeller is a gift to Victoria County (2)
- Families of Pearl Harbor survivors gather to remember (1)
- Agricultural leaders voice concern over proposed solar energy facility (1)
- Kolkhorst to seek reelection (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.