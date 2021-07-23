Marvin Martin Beyer
VICTORIA — Marvin Martin Beyer, 84, of Victoria Texas passed from this life to his promised eternal one on July the 19th 2021.
Marvin was born September 24, 1936 to Louise Ermis Beyer and Victor Beyer in El Campo, Texas.
He married his devoted wife Dyris Jean Williams Beyer on February 12, 1956 and raised three children and an added blessing of a bonus daughter together.
Their children Marty Beyer (Elysia Fitzgerald) Darby Beyer (Teena Urban) Dyris Beyer Lassman (Chris) and Debbie Bartos Hileman enjoyed spending time with him playing 10,000, enjoying a meal together at the house, telling stories about childhood, the oilfield and trips to the Hill Country. He loved putting a line in the water, spending time in the yard and tinkering in the barn fixing things...and sometimes breaking them.
Marvin retired a Drilling Superintendent from Harkins & Company after 27 years of collecting stories and tricks of the trade to pass along to his sons and grandsons.
Marvin was proceeded in death by his infant son Marby Beyer, parents Louise and Victor Beyer, brother Leroy Beyer, sister Helen Beyer Ward (Hamon) Evelyn Beyer McRoberts (Lucky) parents-in-law Nelson and Inez Jones Williams.
On the day he went to meet Jesus, Marvin’s sixteenth great grandchild Gabriel Lassman was born and soon after joined him on July the 20th at the side of Our Lord and Savior.
Marvin leaves behind his four children, and grandchildren Careis Lassman, Jacob Beyer (Heather), Justin Beyer, Hillery Hileman Carraway, Darcy Beyer Shofner (Clint), Heidi Hileman Parr (Brandon) Koi Beyer Baros (Josh), Holly Hileman Rogers (Mikie), Chance Lassman (Kori) Dusty Beyer, Razzi Beyer Pistler (Trevor), Cheyenne Beyer and collectively 15 great grandchildren that he adored completely. Marvin was blessed with an abundance of nieces, nephews, and many family friends who greatly respected and admired him.
As a family we are lost in the absence of a man capable of lighting up a room with his bright blue eyes, his excitement in storytelling and his welcoming smile. His hugs were second to none. The joy he had for his family is the legacy of his existence, and for that we are blessed. Our Peepaw, Uncle Marvin, and Daddy will be missed in every moment we wait to meet him again.
And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away” Revelation 21:4 Services pending arrangements. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Mind-Boggling (10)
- Letter: Our true founding (4)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (4)
- Should Victoria County Commissioners approve purchasing 55 body cameras for the sheriff’s office? (2)
- There is no equal (8)
- Bloomington mother charged with capital murder after infant's death (1)
- Political cartoon for July 22 (1)
- Community evaluates VISD bonds, salary increase options (1)
- 2 shot after quinceañera in Yoakum (1)
- Kenneth Daryl Bucek (1)
- Sparklight to build fiber optic network for Victoria by 2023 (1)
- Robert Jerry Zavesky (1)
- Jerry Alkek (1)
- Ricardo D. Perez (1)
- Letter: AP news article is propaganda and a one sided piece (1)
- Authorities recover body of missing fisherman at Patriot Park in Victoria County (1)
- Letter: A grateful Texan (10)
Online Poll
Do you prefer to adopt or buy your pets?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.