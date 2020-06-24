MARVIN JOSEPH MCALLISTER VICTORIA - Marvin Joseph McAllister, 87, passed away on June 19, 2020. He was born December 13, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Ida Cecelia Chouinard and Harl Lester McAllister. Marvin was 1 of 11 children. He served his county in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 during the time of the Korean War. He was honored as a Russian language translator during his time of military service. After the military, he worked as an Engineer/piping estimator. He was also a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Marvin was an avid card player, particularly loved bridge and canasta. He pursued hobbies of golf, bowling, and fishing. He is survived by his daughters, Laura Bowie (Michael) of Missouri City, TX, Amy Speth of Tampa, FL, Vanessa McAllister (George Valadez) of Lake Jackson, TX, Andrea Musat (Vince) of Austin, TX, plus other family; grandchildren, Camellia, Philip and Joshua Bowie, Warren and Chelsea Speth, Anthony and Monica McAllister and Matthew, Gabriel and Nathan Musat, plus other grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and 1st wife, Christine McAllister. He is survived by his 2nd wife, Lenora Johnson. Funeral Services will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel (with 50 people allowed due to COVID). Burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with folding of the flag and playing of taps under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. Pallbearers are Marvin's grandsons. Memorial donations may be made to VFW, Post # 4146. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
