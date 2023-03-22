Marvin Ross Luder
EDNA — Marvin Ross Luder, age 72, of Edna passed into eternal rest on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born November 6, 1950 to Marvin and Gloria Hausman Luder. He was a resident of Victoria for more than 50 years and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Marvin was the owner and operator of Luder’s Machine & Welding from 1976 to 1990; and in 2002 he was awarded the achievement award Pipe Designer from Dow Chemical. He was an avid gardener, outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman.
Marvin is survived by his wife Terry Ann Luder, his sons Travis Vickery and Tom Vickery, his daughters Tammy Tamminen and Tracy Ransom, his brother Ricky Luder, his sister Diane Luder; he is also survived by his 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A chapel service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Have you ever used an AI image generator?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.