MARVIN JAMES TOMAS VICTORIA - Marvin James Tomas, 87, of Victoria, Texas passed away on June 27, 2020. Born on September 26, 1932 in Ganado, Texas to Jaroslav (Jerry) Tomas and Mary Lesak Tomas. Marvin was the youngest of six children and grew up on a farm near Ganado and attended New Suterland grade school and Ganado High School. He married Joyce Smiga on November 18, 1952 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Inez, Texas. Marvin is survived by his wife of 67 years; sons, Darrell Tomas and Gary Tomas (Alberta) of Victoria; daughter, Debra Tomas of Victoria and 3 grandchildren, Douglas, Andrew and Matthew Tomas. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry, Joe and Adolf Tomas; sisters, Frances Tomas Specht and Madeline Tomas Muzny Babik. As his children were growing up, he spent time coaching both boy's baseball and girls' softball. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons. There was not a project that Marvin could not do. He was knowledgeable in all working crafts and put his talents to work in building a Lakehouse on Medina Lake. Marvin began his career with Central Power and Light at an early age and retired after more than 45 years of service as a Transmission Line Supervisor. After retirement Marvin and Joyce spent time camping with the CPL RV Retiree Club. They made 2 trips to the Czech Republic and he was very knowledgeable about his Czech heritage. He wanted to return to the Czech Republic, but due to health problems, was unable to do so. Marvin and Joyce were also members of the Polka & Waltz and the Western Dance Clubs at Dacosta. Marvin was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was in the Army and completed his basic training at Fort Bliss in Texas and then was stationed in Chicago. The family would like to thank the Staff of Greatwood Homes Memory Care for their heartfelt care of our father. The family has requested no flowers. Due to COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
