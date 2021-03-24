Marvin W. Orsak
VICTORIA — Marvin W. Orsak, 77, of Victoria, passed away March 19, 2021. He was born on April 12, 1943, in Lavaca County, TX to Emith O. & Irene Kresta Orsak. He married Imelda Marie Bludau on August 28, 1965, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Victoria.
Marvin loved his wife, Imelda, for over 55 years and she was never far from his side. He enjoyed ranching and loved nothing more than to bottle feed orphaned calves and play a hot game of dominoes. He dearly loved his family and was a father to several of his nieces and nephews. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Marvin always saw money and possessions in life as solely a means to help others in need. He will be dearly missed by all who were blessed by his kindness and friendship.
Marvin is survived by: 4 brothers, Emith Orsak, Stanley Orsak (Henrietta), David Orsak (Lisa) and Gary Orsak (Rhonda); sister Diana Svetlik (Bob); brothers-in-law, Gerald Bludau & wife Kathy of Victoria, Hilbert Bludau Jr. & wife Kathy of Victoria, Kenneth Bludau & wife Barbara of Victoria, Marty Bludau & wife Debi of Hallettsville, Richard Bludau & wife Angie of Victoria; sisters-in-law, Lois Nelson & husband Mike of Houston, Maureen Schott & husband Gene of Hallettsville; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces & nephews. .
Marvin was preceded in death by; wife Imelda, parents, brother Daniel Orsak and sister-in-law Martha Orsak.
Funeral Mass Service (All attendees must wear masks): 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville, TX; with visitation starting at 9 am; and rosary starting at 10 am. Pallbearers: James Orsak, Reese Bludau, Paul Orsak, Keith Orsak, Logan Orsak, Jordan Orsak, Richard Orsak and Zachary Zamykal. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ascension of our Lord Catholic Church or donor’s choice. Burial: Ascension of our Lord Catholic Cemetery, Moravia, TX.
