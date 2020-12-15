Mary A. Espinoza
VICTORIA — Mary A. Espinoza passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico to the late Antonio Aldama and Ines Zuniga Hernandez. She retired from her career as a Registered Nurse and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
She is survived by her sons, Alex Espinoza of Brenham, Noel Espinoza (Sylvia) of Victoria and Abel Espinoza (Anna) of Austin; sisters, Guadalupe Boetticher of Victoria; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe R. Espinoza; sisters, Ofelia A. Zuniga, Bertha A. Zuniga and Maria del Pilar A. Ortiz.
Services will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, a Rosary will begin at 12:15 pm followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Noel Espinoza, Abel Espinoza, John Buckley, Lupe Zapata Jr., Joe Herman, Rocky Rodriguez.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas. Share words of comfort with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
