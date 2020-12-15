Mary A. Espinoza
Mary A. Espinoza
VICTORIA — Mary A. Espinoza passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico to the late Antonio Aldama and Ines Zuniga Hernandez. She retired from her career as a Registered Nurse and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
She is survived by her sons, Alex Espinoza of Brenham, Noel Espinoza (Sylvia) of Victoria and Abel Espinoza (Anna) of Austin; sisters, Guadalupe Boetticher of Victoria; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe R. Espinoza; sisters, Ofelia A. Zuniga, Bertha A. Zuniga and Maria del Pilar A. Ortiz.
Services will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, a Rosary will begin at 12:15 pm followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Noel Espinoza, Abel Espinoza, John Buckley, Lupe Zapata Jr., Joe Herman, Rocky Rodriguez.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas. Share words of comfort with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.