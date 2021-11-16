Mary Adele Blackwell
CUERO — Mary Adele Blackwell, 77, of Cuero passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. She was born October 29, 1944 in Cuero to Howard and Mary Kleinecke. She married Claude “Buddy” Blackwell, Jr. on October 20, 1962 and they had two children, Kimberly Lynn Blackwell Powers and Finley North Blackwell. Mary Adele graduated from Cuero High School. She attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville and earned her degree in Home Economics. She was very active in the community. She served on the Cuero Library Board; she was a hospital volunteer and a member of Shutterbugs. She was a devoted Elder, choir member, organist and Presbyterian Women officer. Mary Adele enjoyed photography, gardening, horseback riding and she taught piano lessons for many years. She was Buddy’s right hand cowgirl and professional gate opener. She loved working for the family business, Cuero Livestock. Mary Adele’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved celebrating Christmas and took pride in celebrating it all year long. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Finley (Anissa) Blackwell; sisters, Bonnie (Rick) Wheeler, Becky (Les) Richter and Gaye (Paul) Avery; brothers, Jack (Sharon) Kleinecke and David (Stephanie) Kleinecke; grandchildren, Paige (Jess) Powers Nyegaard, Kyle Powers, Cassidy (Wes) Blackwell Wyrick and Dixie Blackwell; great-grandchildren, Weston Nyegaard and Adelynn Nyegaard.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-two years, Buddy Blackwell and daughter, Kimberly Lynn Blackwell Powers. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 5-7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Stanley Larson officiating. Pallbearers include Mary Adele’s nephews; Richard Wheeler, David Scott Kleinecke, Mason Kleinecke, Dean Kleinecke, Christopher Richter, Aaron Richter, Gage Richter, Dakota Blackwell, Tucker Blackwell, Mike Pagel, Gary Pagel and David Pagel. Memorial Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Friar Ag Center. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- GOP Fearmongering (5)
- Shooting in Mission Valley: Here is the latest (4)
- Shooting near Mission Valley left 3 dead (3)
- Perception is reality (2)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Early signs point to another Republican-dominated election cycle in Texas (2)
- Are you satisfied with your internet access? (2)
- Low voter turnout again decides important education issues (1)
- Sandra Sue Schustereit (1)
- Officials say Bloomington ISD bond failed due to low outreach, 'imprecise' ballot language (1)
- School Matters: What is the Maintenance Productivity Report? (1)
- Texas Rangers investigating report that KKK-clad teens used stun gun on Black student (1)
- Broadband access, services to expand in city of Victoria (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- MARGARET GARNER (1)
- WWII veteran recalls service in Pacific theater (1)
- Stroman Middle School, Liberty Academy under brief campus lockdown Thursday (1)
- Anita Jean Causey (1)
- 1950s-era fire truck being transported (1)
- In Good Company (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on the results of the Virginia governor's race (1)
- Bendy Boyd Poole (1)
- Syndicated column: Condoleezza Rice and her message of equality (13)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.