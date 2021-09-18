Mary Agnes Kozel Grahmann
Mary Agnes Kozel Grahmann
HALLETTSVILLE — A beautiful strong lady, Mary Agnes Grahmann went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021. She was born on January 7, 1924 in (Bluff) LaGrange, TX to the lake Charles and Marie Kozel. She was the second of 10 children.
She married Hubert Grahmann on June 18, 1952 and they had seven children.
She was a member of the Christian mothers and KJZT.
She is survived by her seven children: Michael (Susan) Grahmann. Katherine (Richard) Scherlen, Patrick Grahmann, Dominic (Josephine) Grahmann, Diana (Mike) DeLaRosa, Christine Grahmann (James Kasper), Grace (Gene) Rees.
Her grandchildren: Eric (Cheritan) Grahmann, Loretta (Michael) Escobar, Quentin (Korrie) Grahmann, Michelle (Christopher) Landrum, Sandra (Jarrod) Compton, Dawn (Adam) Jahn, Ross Grahmann, Ashley (Jake) Griffiths, Brittany DeLaRosa, Cody (Vanessa) DeLaRosa, Daelynn (Keyshawn) Battle, Dillon (Mary Katherine) Rees, Dustin Rees and Derek Rees.
Great grandkids: McKenzie Grahmann, Zander Grahmann, Connor Landrum, Paige Landrum, Mary Compton, Jane Compton, Madison Griffiths, Elizabeth Griffiths, Kensleigh Sanchez, Lilyanna Rees and Dallas Rees.
Brothers and sisters: Frances Holan, Beatrice Janecka, Lillie Vecera, Albert Kozel and John Kozel.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Marie Kozel, her husband: Hubert Grahmann, brothers: Br. Raphael Kozel, Joe Kozel, and Alois Kozel,
Sister: Sr. Annie Kozel.
Grandchildren: Ryan Grahmann and Christopher Grahmann.
Great grandchild: Ethan Griffiths.
Pallbearers were her Grandsons and grandson-in-laws.
“Spanem Bohem Czech for “Go with GOD”.

