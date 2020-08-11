Mary Agnes Pilat, age 86, of Houston passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Survivors: husband of 56 years, Edward Pilat; sons, David Pilat and wife Kay and Bryce Windwehen and wife Teresa; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Ritz and Rene Cowen; brother, Don Crow.
Preceded in death by: parents; sons, Gary Windwehen and Darrell Windwehen; 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
Rosary 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial Yoakum Restland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given www.usvetsinc.org/Houston
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.