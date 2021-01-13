Mary Alice Garcia
VICTORIA — Mary Alice Resendez Garcia, passed away on Sunday, January 2,2021, in Lake Jackson, TX. She was born on September 30, 1946 to the late Jose and Inez Casas Resendez. Her loved ones will forever remember her spirit, strength, and determination as she fought the dreaded disease, COPD. We will remember her love of adventure and travel, her faith and belief that Jesus was always with her, and the love she held in her heart for her family. Survivors: Daughter, Marissa Sullivan (Husband Brad), Son, Hector Garcia, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, all from Lake Jackson, TX. Sisters: Helen Flores, Lucy McCoy, Minnie Resendez Urbano (Husband Paul): Brother: Joe C. Resendez (Wife Marie) She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix M. Garcia, her parents, Jose and Inez Casas Resendez, her sister, Delia Resendez, and grandson, Alex Garcia. Visitation will be held January 15, 2021 at 11:45 am with a rosary starting at 12:15 and funeral mass beginning at 1:00 pm at Our lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River, Victoria TX. Burial will follow at 2pm at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jordan Able, James Sullivan, Jesse Mitchamore, Abel Flores, Bobby Martinez and Joey Resendez Honorary Pallbearers: Owen Garcia, Joe C. Resendez, and Brad Sullivan. Due to COVID floral arrangements are limited. Please consider making a contribution to your favorite charity in Alice Garcia’s name or to a foundation supporting COPD or Parkinson’s research.
