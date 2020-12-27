Mary Aline “Lou” Krueger Tipton
VICTORIA — Mary Aline “Lou” Krueger Tipton, 75, of Victoria passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born December 16, 1944, in Victoria to the late Augustine William and Fredaline Schneider Krueger.
Survivors include her children, daughter Mary Catherine Williams and her husband, Wayne Williams, of Palo Alto CA, daughter Anna Marie Braunecker and her husband, Adam Braunecker of Victoria and son Jonathan Tipton and his wife, Irene Tipton of Victoria; sister Becky Proctor and her husband, Venable Proctor of Victoria; uncle C.F. Schneider III of Victoria; grandchildren Grace and Kate Williams of Palo Alto, CA and David William Tipton of Victoria.
A private family graveside will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, 11:00 at Evergreen Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.
Honorary pallbearers are her three grandchildren that she adored, Grace Williams, Kate Williams and David Tipton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

