Mary Ann Eichholz
CUERO — Mary Ann Eichholz died peacefully at the age of 91, on September 7, 2021 in Boerne. She was born June 28, 1930 in Victoria, to parents, John Michael Keefe and Margaret Ida Warburton Keefe. Mary Ann graduated from High School at Our Lady of the Lake and in 1952 graduated from Our Lady of the Lake College, now University in San Antonio with a degree in Home Economics. With her degree, she became a registered dietician where she worked in the health care industry at hospitals in Temple and Victoria for almost 30 years. She retired briefly then began work again at a nursing home in Victoria managing the meal planning and running the kitchen staff until she retired in 1994. She married Bobby Charles Eichholz on June 26, 1971 at St. Denis Church on the O’Connor ranch in Refugio County. Together they raised a son, Bobby Eichholz, Jr. who is a registered landscape architect working in San Antonio. They both retired and moved to Cuero, where Bobby Eichholz Sr. was born. They enjoyed cultivating a large vegetable garden supplying family and neighbors with fresh veggies. When not tending the garden, mom could always be found following her second passion, reading. In retirement, Mary Ann devoted countless hours to St. Michael’s Catholic Church. They were married for 38 years until his passing on August 13, 2009. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Bobby; her parents, John Michael and Margaret Warburton Keefe; three sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Keefe Cole, Kathryn Keefe and Karen Keefe Dooley; two brothers, William Joseph Keefe and John Michael Keefe, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Victor Keefe of Victoria; her son Bobby Eichholz Jr.; daughter in law, Terri Eichholz and granddaughter Julia Eichholz all of San Antonio. Following Mary’s wishes, her body will be cremated. After a private family service at St. Michael’s Church, her ashes will be interred in the Eichholz family plot at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero. To keep everyone safe during this pandemic, the memorial service will be postponed to a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Ann’s honor may be made to Our Lady of the Lake, St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Cuero or the charity of one’s choosing. You may sign the online guestbook at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: An open letter to white evangelicals (31)
- Letter: Open carry is to make one safe (18)
- We live in Constant Turrmoil (9)
- Rep. Cloud talks to students at STJ visit (8)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (8)
- Syndicated Column: A revival of horse sense? (7)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (5)
- Letter: A person must have 'standing' to sue (3)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Manuel Caballero III (1)
- Mary Maebeth Linney (1)
- Letter: If column was meant as satire, it failed (1)
- Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday (1)
- Student photographer discovers passion in nature and sports (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:9-10; quote by Benjamin Franklin (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Victoria residents escape the Labor Day heat in Patriot Park (1)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- Gonzales County Sheriff who died of COVID-19 remembered as 'gentle giant' (1)
- Victoria Stroman graduate leaves impact on game (1)
- Kianna Stevens receives scholarship (1)
- Southside affordable housing development one step closer to being built (1)
- Do you feed stray kitties? (1)
- Guest column: Are you certain, the power of noticing (1)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans (1)
Online Poll
Did you prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.